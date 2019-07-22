Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers in win over Mariners
Pujols went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.
Pujols gave his club an early lead with a solo home run in the second inning and later plated another run with a sacrifice fly. The veteran has been on a tear of late, driving in 13 runs with two home runs and six runs scored over the last seven games. Pujols' overall numbers are nothing to write home about, but he's still capable of driving in runs with some dynamic hitters ahead of him in the order.
