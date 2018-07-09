Pujols went 1-for-2 with a walk and his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Pujols' solo blast in the sixth inning tied the game at three, and Shohei Ohtani followed that up with a seventh-inning homer to seal the Freeway Series in favor of the Angels. The home run bumped Pujols' slugging percentage back over .400 on the season. The veteran slugger continues to be a solid source of pop and RBI production, despite carrying a pedestrian .245 batting average through 83 games.