Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers, steals base
Pujols went 3-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Pujols delivered a solo shot in the second inning then later added his first stolen base of the year. The 38-year-old missed some time around the All-Star break with knee inflammation, but he's otherwise been having a solid month when healthy. In 49 at-bats since the start of July, Pujols is slashing .306/.358/.653 with five homers and nine RBI.
