Pujols went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs during Friday's win over the Rangers.

Pujols launched his fifth long ball of the season, this time as a solo shot against Wes Benjamin in the fifth inning. The home run was the 661st of his career as the 40-year-old surpassed Willie Mays to move into fifth on the all-time leaderboard. To top it off, Pujols tacked on another home run in the seventh inning, bringing him to number 662 overall and six on the season. Pujols is now the only player in MLB history to rank in the top five for both home runs and doubles. Overall this year, he's batting .244/.297/.437.