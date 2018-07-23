Pujols (knee) was activated from the DL and will bat fifth in Monday's lineup against the White Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Pujols is back in the lineup after missing the minimum due to left knee inflammation that popped up prior to the All-Star break. He will man first base while Shohei Ohtani serves as the club's designated hitter for the series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories