Angels' Albert Pujols: Inches closer to 3,000 with homer
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Orioles.
The future Hall of Famer entered the contest four hits away from 3,000 for his career, and buzz began swirling after he recorded two hits in his first three at-bats through five innings. Unfortunately, the slugger was unable to record a hit in his next plate appearance, and the Angels' offensive onslaught calmed down and limited him to just four at-bats, putting the historic milestone off for another day. As for this year, Pujols is providing solid power (six homers and 15 RBI) while carrying a .248 batting average.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...