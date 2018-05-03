Pujols went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Orioles.

The future Hall of Famer entered the contest four hits away from 3,000 for his career, and buzz began swirling after he recorded two hits in his first three at-bats through five innings. Unfortunately, the slugger was unable to record a hit in his next plate appearance, and the Angels' offensive onslaught calmed down and limited him to just four at-bats, putting the historic milestone off for another day. As for this year, Pujols is providing solid power (six homers and 15 RBI) while carrying a .248 batting average.