Pujols went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and two walks in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers.

Pujols matched his 2018 total with his 19th long ball of the season during a five-run first inning for the Angels. The 39-year-old is slashing .245/.303/.438 with 33 extra-base hits and 73 RBI this season.