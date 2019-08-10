Pujols went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Pujols handed his team an early lead by slugging a three-run homer in the first inning, but Boston would respond by scoring 16 runs on the night. The 39-year-old slugger is hitting .243 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI over 92 contests this season.

