Angels' Albert Pujols: Launches 22nd homer
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Cleveland on Monday.
Pujols plated the Angels' first run with a 438-foot blast to left center field in the second inning. The long ball was the 655th of his storied career, placing him five back of Willie Mays for fifth on the all-time home run list. Pujols has continued to produce in his 18th season, slashing .251/.311/.448 with 22 homers and 85 RBI in 479 plate appearances.
