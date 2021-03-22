Pujols left Monday's game against the Cubs after getting hit in the forearm by a pitch, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It's not clear if the Angels are worried about a significant injury for Pujols or if this is simply a case of the team being cautious during spring training. Even if healthy, Pujols expected to fill a smaller role this season, sitting behind Jared Walsh at first base in most games.