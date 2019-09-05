Pujols left Thursday's game with an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Apparently Pujols was under the weather when he showed up to the ballpark, and while he was able to play through it for most of the afternoon, it got worse during the game, per manager Brad Ausmus. Pujols went 1-for-4 before being replaced at first base by Jared Walsh in the eighth inning. The Angels travel to Chicago for a three-game set against the White Sox this weekend.

