Angels' Albert Pujols: Leaves yard Friday
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Orioles.
Pujols drilled his 18th homer in the first inning to give the Angels an early lead in a game they'd go on to lose. Despite the bomb, he's a very weak fantasy option, based on his .230 batting average and .380 slugging percentage.
