Angels' Albert Pujols: Lined up to be primary first baseman
Pujols lost around 15 pounds this offseason in an attempt to be more fit for regular first base duty this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Injuries and younger options at first largely limited the veteran slugger to designated hitting over the past few years, but with C.J. Cron being dealt to Tampa Bay, Pujols is in line to act as the Angels' primary first baseman more often than not. Given that he's 38 years old, he may still need a good number of days at DH, but he seems to be atop the depth chart at first base right now. This likely bumps Luis Valbuena into the designated hitter role whenever Shohei Ohtani (elbow, ankle) isn't in the batting lineup.
More News
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: To get starts at first base•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Provides unexpected steal•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Cranks home run No. 23•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Goes yard Thursday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Dealing with bone bruise; could play Friday•
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...