Angels' Albert Pujols: Lined up to be primary first baseman

Pujols lost around 15 pounds this offseason in an attempt to be more fit for regular first base duty this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Injuries and younger options at first largely limited the veteran slugger to designated hitting over the past few years, but with C.J. Cron being dealt to Tampa Bay, Pujols is in line to act as the Angels' primary first baseman more often than not. Given that he's 38 years old, he may still need a good number of days at DH, but he seems to be atop the depth chart at first base right now. This likely bumps Luis Valbuena into the designated hitter role whenever Shohei Ohtani (elbow, ankle) isn't in the batting lineup.