Pujols went 4-for-8 with three RBI in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Pujols brought the Angels to within a run in the fifth inning with a two-run single that made it 4-3 at the time. The first baseman then added another RBI on a ninth-inning single. The tying run scored when Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez committed a fielding error, leading to the marathon 15-inning contest. Pujols remained at first base throughout the entire game, so a day off may be in his future over the weekend. The 39-year-old is hitting .250/.310/.433 with 19 homers, 82 RBI and 45 runs scored in 108 games this year.