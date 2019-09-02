Pujols went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Pujols belted a ground rule double to left field in the third inning to plate the Angels' first run. The hit was the 3,185th of his career, moving him past Cal Ripken Jr. into sole possession of 14th place on the all-time list. The 39-year-old got off to a slow start this season but has improved his batting average each month, including a strong August in which he hit .302 with three homers and 20 runs batted in.