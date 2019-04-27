Pujols went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

He took Danny Duffy deep in the first innings for his fourth homer of the year. By doing so, Pujols moved past the legendary Lou Gehrig into a tie with Barry Bonds for fourth place in career RBI with 1,996. He'll have a ways to go to catch Alex Rodriguez (2,086) for third place, however, especially considering his declining skills at the plate. Pujols is slashing .228/.337/.418 through 24 games.

