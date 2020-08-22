site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Albert Pujols: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Pujols isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics.
Pujols will take a seat for the fifth time in the past eight games as he alternates starts at first base. Tommy La Stella will shift to first base Saturday with Luis Rengifo starting at second base.
