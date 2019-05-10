Angels' Albert Pujols: Not starting Friday
Pujols is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles.
Pujols started the first three games since Shohei Ohtani returned from the injured list, but each game came against a left-hander. His role could be significantly reduced going forward if he's slipped into the short side of a platoon with Justin Bour at first base.
