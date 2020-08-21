site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Albert Pujols: Not starting once again
Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against San Francisco.
Luis Rengifo will get the start at second base, with Tommy La Stella shifting to first. Pujols, who is slashing a mere .209/.254/.373, will sit for the fourth time in the last six games.
