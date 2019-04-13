Angels' Albert Pujols: Not starting Saturday
Pujols heads to the bench Saturday against the Cubs.
With no designated hitter allowed at Wrigley Field, one of Pujols or Justin Bour will have to sit each game of the series. Pujols started against lefty Cole Hamels on Friday but sits against righty Kyle Hendricks on Saturday. With another righty (Tyler Chatwood) staring Sunday, Pujols could be heading back to the bench.
