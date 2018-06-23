Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday against Toronto.

The veteran has continued to hang around with a barely playable bat this season. He's hit a respectable .254 with 12 homers, but his .288 on-base percentage is a problem for the Angels (if not for most fantasy owners). Mike Trout will be the designated hitter Saturday, with Jose Miguel Fernandez getting the nod at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories