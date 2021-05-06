site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Albert Pujols: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pujols is out of the lineup Wednesday versus Tampa Bay.
Pujols is 2-for-19 over his past five games and will head to the bench Wednesday. Jared Walsh will cover first base while Taylor Ward starting in right field for the Angels.
