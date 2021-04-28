site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Albert Pujols: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pujols is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Manager Joe Maddon told Ardaya that it was a scheduled day off for the veteran first baseman. Jared Walsh is starting at first base and hitting cleanup.
