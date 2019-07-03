Pujols is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pujols will give way to Justin Bour at first base against right-hander Ariel Jurado. The 39-year-old has been in a funk dating back to mid-June (.217/.250/.283 in his last 12 games), but his 94 wRC+ is his highest mark since 2016, and the Angels don't seem inclined to sit Pujols more than two or three times per week.