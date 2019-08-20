Pujols is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pujols is just getting some maintenance for the afternoon contest after turning in one of his better all-around performances of the season in Monday night's 8-7 loss in the series opener. He reached base four times in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, two walks and his first stolen base of the season. Matt Thaiss will draw the start at first base in the front end of the twin bill, but expect Pujols to check back into the starting nine for the nightcap.