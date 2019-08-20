Angels' Albert Pujols: Picking up rest in doubleheader
Pujols is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Pujols is just getting some maintenance for the afternoon contest after turning in one of his better all-around performances of the season in Monday night's 8-7 loss in the series opener. He reached base four times in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, two walks and his first stolen base of the season. Matt Thaiss will draw the start at first base in the front end of the twin bill, but expect Pujols to check back into the starting nine for the nightcap.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start