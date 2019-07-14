Pujols went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Pujols' RBI single in the second inning opened the scoring for the Angels, and then he capped off the night with a three-run blast in the seventh inning. The veteran first baseman is 5-for-18 with six RBI in four games in July. For the year, the 39-year-old is hitting .238/.304/.438 with 14 homers and 49 RBI in 72 games.