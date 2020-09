Pujols went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Pujols received some much-needed rest in Game 1, and he made quite an impact in the second game of the twin bill with his second multi-hit performance of his last five games. The veteran has hit safely in 11 of the Angels' last 13 contests, slashing .304/.347/.413 with 11 RBI in that stretch.