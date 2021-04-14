Pujols will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Royals.

Due to the Angels' growing injury list, Jared Walsh has been logging more time in right field of late, opening up more reps at first base for Pujols in the process. He'll be in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday after going 5-for-12 with a walk and a run scored in the previous three contests. The Angels should eventually get some reinforcement in the outfield once Justin Upton (back) is available, but Pujols' playing-time outlook could still be relatively strong while Juan Lagares (calf) and Dexter Fowler (knee) are on the shelf.