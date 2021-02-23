Pujols has not decided whether he will continue playing baseball following the 2021 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pujols' wife indicated on an Instagram post Monday that the upcoming campaign would be the slugger's final season, but she then edited the post to say that Pujols was on the last year of his current deal with Los Angeles. The 41-year-old has reached 30 or more home runs in 10 of his 17 seasons in the big leagues and could look to cap off a legendary career in 2021 with what will be his 10th year as an Angel.