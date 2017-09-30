Play

Angels' Albert Pujols: Provides unexpected steal

Pujols went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Fantasy owners may have done a double take when they saw a stolen base attached to Pujols' stat line. The 37-year-old has actually chipped in three steals this season, which is impressive considering he owns the 14th-worst speed score (2.1 SpD) among all qualified batters (stat provided by fangraphs.com). The unexpected thievery was a cherry on top of a renaissance month at the plate for Pujols, who is hitting .305 with two home runs and 17 RBI through 25 September starts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast