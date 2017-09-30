Angels' Albert Pujols: Provides unexpected steal
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.
Fantasy owners may have done a double take when they saw a stolen base attached to Pujols' stat line. The 37-year-old has actually chipped in three steals this season, which is impressive considering he owns the 14th-worst speed score (2.1 SpD) among all qualified batters (stat provided by fangraphs.com). The unexpected thievery was a cherry on top of a renaissance month at the plate for Pujols, who is hitting .305 with two home runs and 17 RBI through 25 September starts.
