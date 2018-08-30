Pujols was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list after undergoing left knee surgery Wednesday.

Pujols should be fully operational by the time spring training rolls as his procedure carries a timetable of 6-to-8 weeks. In his absence, Jefry Marte and Kaleb Cowart are in line to split time at first base, though Jose Miguel Fernandez is likely going to join the club once rosters expand this weekend and could receive a majority of the starts at the position.

