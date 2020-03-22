Pujols batted .200 (4-for-20) with two RBI and three strikeouts in nine spring contests.

The 40-year-old's nondescript spring was a stark contrast to his play in Cactus League contests in 2019 when he hit .326 with a trio of long balls. Of course, Pujols hit only .244 during the regular season last year, emphasizing the relative insignificance of spring stats, particularly among veterans. Pujols is expected to be the Angels' primary first baseman again in 2020, which will be his ninth season with Los Angeles.