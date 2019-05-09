Angels' Albert Pujols: Reaches another milestone
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 13-0 victory against the Tigers on Thursday.
Coming into the afternoon, Pujols was sitting on 1,999 RBI. With the solo bomb, Pujols became just the fifth player in history with 2,000 career RBI. With a .208/.285/.408 slash line, Pujols is experiencing a rough start to the year, but he can still supply power and RBI, and he should continue to climb the all-time list in both categories.
