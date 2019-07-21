Pujols (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Pujols didn't factor into any of the run scoring after sitting out Friday's contest with the injury, but he did a good job of keeping the line moving. The first baseman owns a .247/.311/.445 line with 14 homers and 56 RBI this season. Over his last nine games, he's hit .333 (12-for-36) with a homer and 13 RBI.

