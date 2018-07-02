Pujols went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore.

Pujols displayed his situational hitting right off the bat Sunday, poking a two-out single in the first inning to cash in Kole Calhoun. The veteran slugger is batting .249 with 12 homers on the year, but his ability to make contact with runners on base has resulted in 45 RBI (10th among all first baseman).

