Pujols will start at first base and will bat sixth Sunday against the Mariners.

Pujols appeared to slip into more of a reserve role just over a week ago, but he's since had playing time at first base reopen for him after the Angels traded Tommy La Stella to the Athletics on Friday. With La Stella out of the picture, Pujols will pick up his third consecutive start Sunday after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the series with the Mariners.