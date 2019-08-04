Pujols went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Indians.

Pujols delivered an RBI single to right field during the fourth inning, but the Angels wouldn't provide enough offense to take the series finale. The veteran first baseman has put together a .245/.301/.442 slash line with 17 homers and 63 RBI over 88 contests this season.

