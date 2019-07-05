Pujols (undisclosed) is starting at first base and batting fifth Friday at Houston.

Pujols was out of the lineup the past two days with an undisclosed minor injury, but he's ready to go for Friday's series opener. The 39-year-old has at least one hit in seven of his past eight games, but it hasn't resulted in significant production with a .658 OPS in that stretch.

