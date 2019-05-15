Pujols is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the Angels concluding their road trip with a day game after a night game, Pujols will get a breather before likely rejoining the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Royals. The newly recalled Jared Walsh will make his first major-league start in Pujols' stead, slotting in as the Angels' No. 8 hitter while manning first base.