Pujols is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Pujols followed up his two-homer performance Friday with an 0-for-4 showing in Saturday's 4-3 win. After starting each of the past seven games, Pujols will take a seat while Jared Walsh starts at first base and Shohei Ohtani serves as the team's designated hitter. Ohtani got on track Saturday by going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, so he could eat into Pujols' opportunities at DH over the final week of the season.