Pujols is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pujols will head to the bench after starting in each of the past seven games, during which he went 8-for-27 with a home run and a stolen base. Though Jared Walsh picks up the start at first base in Wednesday's series finale, the Angels' willingness to use him in the corner outfield on a regular basis should continue to open up everyday at-bats for Pujols.