Pujols (wrist) is starting Wednesday's spring game against the Royals.
Pujols was hit on the left wrist by a pitch Monday against the Cubs but only suffered a bruise, but he'll be back in the lineup after missing just one day. Pujols is batting sixth and playing first base against Kansas City.
