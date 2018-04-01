Angels' Albert Pujols: Serving as DH on Sunday
Pujols will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After drawing just six starts at first base in 2017 and instead seeing most of his action at designated hitter, Pujols entered the season only as utility-eligible in most formats. With the Angels preparing him for an everyday role at first base this season, Pujols was expected to quickly gain eligibility at the position, but that could be put on hold for a little while now that Ian Kinsler (groin) is on the disabled list. Kinsler's injury has created a reshuffling of the infield that will result in Jefry Marte and Luis Valbuena making their second straight starts at the corner-infield spots, allowing Pujols to be deployed at designated hitter. If Marte and Valbuena perform reasonably well while Kinsler is out, there would be little reason for the Angels to rush the 38-year-old Pujols back to first-base duty.
