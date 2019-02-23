Angels' Albert Pujols: Set to make spring debut next week
Manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday that he expects Pujols (knee/elbow) to enter the Angels lineup for his Cactus League debut within the next few days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The organization still intends to take things slowly with Pujols this spring while the 39-year-old works back from left knee and right elbow surgery, but the veteran will at least get the opportunity to take some swings in a competitive setting early in the Cactus League slate. Pujols should be ready to fill his usual role as the Angels' designated hitter once the regular season begins but could see his opportunities take a hit once Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is deemed fit to play.
