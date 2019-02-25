Angels' Albert Pujols: Singles twice in spring debut
Pujols (knee) went 2-for-2 with two singles in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Reds. "Albert looked good," manager Brad Ausmus told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. "His work has been good the last few days, in the cage and in batting practice."
Believe it or not, one of those was an infield single -- Pujols has just 11 infield hits combined over the past two seasons. The 39-year-old is returning from two surgeries, including left knee surgery. Pujols projects to play close to every day at DH to begin 2019, but once Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is ready, Pujols could lose out on playing time.
