Angels' Albert Pujols: Sitting out Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pujols isn't starting Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Pujols won't start the first game of the twin bill with Jared Walsh starting at first base. However, Pujols should presumably be available for the nightcap.
