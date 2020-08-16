Pujols is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. "He's fine. I'm just trying to move it around, give more opportunity to different people," manager Joe Maddon said of Pujols, who is on the bench for a second straight game. "For these two days, I just wanted to go a different route."

Tommy La Stella will get a second straight nod at first base, allowing second baseman Luis Rengifo to essentially replace Pujols in the starting nine. Though his production has been trending downward for several seasons, Pujols' massive 10-year, $254 million contract has been enough to keep him locked into a full-time role, but Maddon's comments open up the possibility that the future Hall of Famer may no longer be extended that courtesy much longer. Over his 63 plate appearances this season, the 40-year-old Pujols is slashing .186/.238/.356 with a 17.5 percent strikeout rate, a career-worst mark for the contact-oriented veteran.