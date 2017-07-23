Angels' Albert Pujols: Sitting out Sunday

Pujols is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

It looks like Pujols is simply receiving a maintenance day following his three-hit performance in Saturday's win. Pujols, who is hitting .269 since the All-Star break, will give way to Yunel Escobar at designated hitter, while Luis Valbuena covers Escobar's normal spot at third base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast