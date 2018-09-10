Pujols (knee) will undergo surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow this week, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pujols has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing left knee surgery at the end of August. The veteran slugger still anticipates being able to go through his normal offseason workout regimen despite the second procedure, and he's optimistic that he'll be able to play as much first base in 2019 as he did this season.