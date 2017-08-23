Angels' Albert Pujols: Slugs 19th homer Tuesday
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in a 10-1 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Pujols continues to drive in runs despite carrying a career-low .231 batting average, putting him on pace to reach the century mark in RBI for the 10th time in his illustrious career. While he is no longer a must-own fantasy asset, the aging slugger's solid production in two categories (19 homers and 79 RBI) gives him a niche in deep formats.
